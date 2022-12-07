Casper the Friendly Ghost Heads to Auction With Red Riding Hood

Casper was originally created by Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo, who intended the character as the protagonist of a children's book. Before the book could ever come out, the rights to Casper, the character, were purchased by Paramount Pictures. What followed was the launch of a franchise, including comics, cartoons, live-action movies, and more. Casper has been interpreted and reinterpreted throughout the decades since his creation, becoming known and beloved for his positive attitude that stands in harsh contrast to his more traditional ghost uncles, the Ghostly Trio. Today, let's take a look at a Casper listing on Heritage Auctions featuring a cel and production drawing.

A rare inker's cel and matching production drawing along with a model sheet of Red Riding Hood from the 1949 Casper cartoon, "Once Upon a Rhyme." Casper doesn't like to haunt and he wishes he could be in Mother Gooseland. He gets his wish and frightens the spider away from Little Miss Muffet. But, when he comes upon the old lady in the shoe he frightens her away. He's sad, but when he rescues Red Riding Hood, Mother Goose rewards him by making up a rhyme about him. "Once Upon a Rhyme" is considered one of the best of the Casper the Friendly Ghost cartoons with Mae Questel's sweet-toned Red Riding Hood and Alan Shay's adorable Casper standing out. The unpainted cel is hand-inked on 12 field acetate, the drawing is graphite on 12 field animation paper. The model sheet is the standard 11.5" x 15" studio photographic paper model sheet that is typical of animation studios. All three pieces are in Good condition with age-related toning and edge wear from production use. The model sheet has a tear in the top border.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.