Batwoman S03E11 Broken Toys Images: The Joker's Running the Asylum Now

Okay, on the plus side? Heading into next week's S03E11 "Broken Toys," Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) have Mary (Nicole Kang) back on Team Batwoman and (at least for now) Rachel Skarsten's Alice on their side. On the downside? Jada (Robin Givens) wasn't kidding when she said there would be repercussions from not getting Marquis (Nick Creegan) back to her by the deadline. And speaking of Marquis… to put a spin on an old saying, it looks like the "Joker" is running the asylum. But that's not all you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo. Because in case you hadn't heard, Johnson is also directing this episode so we also have a look at the director behind the scenes:

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 11 "Broken Toys": DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can't get worse… Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham's most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary's (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 3×11 Promo "Broken Toys" (HD) Season 3 Episode 11 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCjAHqepa5s)

