Batwoman Season 2: Arrow Writer Maya Houston Joins Writers Room

Nearly a month after Batwoman writer Nancy Kiu ("Through the Looking-Glass," "A Mad Tea-Party," "Who Are You?") revealed that the writers were getting ready to "break the stories," we're learning the name of one of the writers who will be crafting the second season adventures of Javicia Leslie's (God Friended Me, The Family Business) "dark knight." Writer Maya Houston took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she was joining The CW series' writing team as her "first staff writer gig." A fellow in NBC's Writers On The Verge program, Houston is no stranger to the "Arrowverse" or The CW: she served as a writers production assistant on Arrow and The 100, and would go on to co-write Arrow season 8, episode 6 "Resist" with Onalee Hunter (and directed by David Ramsey)

Here's a look at Houston's announcement tweets, along with very nice well-wishes in the thread comments:

BIG NEWS UPDATE ✨ I am very very very excited to let y'all know that I will be joining the @BatwomanWriters in my first staff writer gig!!! SO grateful for the opportunity and I cannot wait to work with this incredible team of writers, cast, and crew. 🦇🖤🦇🖤 — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 14, 2020

There are far too many people to thank and I don't want to clog up anyone's mentions or forget someone — but they know who they are. Thank you for believing in me and uplifting me. As your daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, assistant, and/or peer. I love you all. 💓💓💓 — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 14, 2020

Taking to Instagram shortly after the casting news was revealed, Ruby Rose aka Kate Kane aka Batwoman I heaped praise on Leslie's casting and said she "can't wait to watch" the second season: "OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can't wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !! ❤️"

Based on the official description of Leslie's Ryan Wilder, we know that she's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed- and nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.