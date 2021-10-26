Batwoman Season 3 Episode 3 Preview: Gotham's Hit with A Deep "Freeze"

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Luke aka Batwing (Camrus Johnson), and Mary (Nicole Kang) have faced off with upgraded versions of Mad Hatter and Killer Croc as the parade of Batman villain trophies continues. So with two down, things are about to get a whole lot chillier this week with "Freeze" as the stakes get higher. Especially with that growing mystery surrounding that Poison Ivy sample… hmmm. On the personal side, Ryan and Jada Jet (Robin Givens) are still processing some family revelations when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes his presence known. Meanwhile, Luke must decide if his health is strong enough to suit up again while Mary has some serious sisterly issues to deal with when it comes to Alice. Oh, and Sophie continues kicking ass and taking names- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Freeze":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 3 "Freeze": LEFT OUT IN THE COLD – An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens). Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she's a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations. Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he's ready to suit up again, and at Mary's (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 3×03 Promo "Freeze" (HD) Season 3 Episode 3 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STmcaSsSTdk)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, followed by a look at who's who among the newest cast members: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATWOMAN Season 3 Official Trailer | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DzN99gwJ4I)

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.