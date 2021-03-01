Batwoman: So Did The CW or Antimatter Erase Kate Kane from "Crisis"?

Hard to believe considering we're well into the second season of The CW's Batwoman and Javicia Leslie's continuing-to-impress portrayal of Gotham's newest dark knight defender Ryan Wilder, but apparently there are still some simmering vibes between the network and Ruby Rose aka Kate Kane aka the first season's Batwoman. Maybe we're exaggerating, but then again there's the matter of the Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope special. Airing after last week's premiere of the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Arrowverse series, the special featured folks from both the series and from across the Arrowverse universe discussing why The Man of Steel is so important, what the Clark/Lois dynamic means, and more. At one point, the special showed moments from the five-episode crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths'- and that's when things got interesting.

So remember back during the fifth chapter of "Crisis" when we had what could best be described as the Arrowverse's version of the Justice League on Earth-Prime? The special harkens back to that moment with the image above- and that's where the big mystery kicks in. See, the image above was what aired during the special but the image below? That's the scene that aired during the crossover event- and we're guessing you're noticing by now that one of these scenes is definitely not like the other. Wiped from existence as if Kate didn't escape the waves of anti-matter after all, for some reason Rose has been removed from the scene- essentially erasing her from "Crisis." Is this a legal matter? A case of sour grapes? Could this be the clue to something bigger? We're talking on-screen crossover coolness- not that messy legal stuff that east up court time forever.

