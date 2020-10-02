Bautista Responds to Donald Trump Getting COVID – "It Is What It Is"

With the shocking news breaking last night that President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, a satisfying ending to the past four years rivaled only by the Ark of the Covenant melting the Nazis at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the world waits with bated breath to learn what the most important voice in all of this has to say about the whole thing. Of course we're talking about professional wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista, a longtime opponent of the president whose ongoing public Twitter feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer has long been documented here on Bleeding Cool, not because I like writing about it so much, but because click-loving Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth once broke both of my knees with a baseball bat when I suggested we give the topic a rest for a while.

Bautista first reacted earlier in the day Thursday when news broke that Trump crony Hope Hicks contracted the virus. Bautista responded to a tweet from fellow anti-Trump pro wrestler Kevin Nash, who showed sympathy to Hicks and the president, tweeting, "Hopefully Hope Hicks will have minor symptoms and a speedy recovery. Hopefully @realDonaldTrump avoided any contamination. I may not be a fan of his political and personal views but having had Covid it's nothing you want anyone to contract." Bautista said, "You're a better man then me."

Once Trump confirmed that he too did in fact have COVID-19, Bautista was skeptical, tweeting, "Am i wrong to be thinking "what's that scummy motherfucker got to gain by lying about having covid? There's no way he'd admit it!" … Hey!! Can't blame me for doubting a pathological liar! Also I don't really care if I'm wrong because #TrumpLiedPeopleDied." He added, quoting the president's tweet, "HOAX!"

Bautista retweeted several tweets suggesting Trump's claim of contracting coronavirus is a ploy to skip the upcoming debates, gain sympathy from voters, prove coronavirus is no big deal when he "recovers," and potentially kill off his wife, to add, "I think that whole 'who gives a fuck about Christmas' sent the #TrumpCult into a ' fuck! Who can we point the finger at on this one?' frenzy!" He continued, "The fact that so many people are actually questioning the validity of this is a huge statement in itself. And it's a goddamn shame that this is where we're at with this President."

"Well we know he's not the epitome of health and fitness," said Bautista. "I'm guessing by his gimpy walk and his water drinking skills that he's got underlying conditions. So if President High Blood Pressure shows up in two weeks claiming 'covid's like a bad cold' then something ain't right!"

Bautista explained why contracting a potentially deadly disease hasn't changed his outlook on his rival, tweeting, "Trump has incited violence on so many levels it's sickening. He lied to Americans and created a false sense of security and people died. He'd happily see one of his disciples gun down anyone who opposes him. Hes the same person with or without covid. I have 0 sympathy for him."

Finally, Bautista, who seemingly stayed up all night tweeting about the president (it's not the first time), responded to a tweet from Rachel Maddow who, like the rest of the media, pretended not to appreciate the delicious irony of Trump contracting coronavirus and wished him a speedy recovery. Bautista said, "I've never wished it on anyone. But it is what it is. I wonder how many covid victims Trump has prayed for?"