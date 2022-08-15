BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who for the show's sixtieth anniversary – also the hundredth anniversary of the BBC – in late 2023. But this is not their first return to Doctor Who together. In 2016, Tennant and Tate reprised their roles for the Big Finish audio dramas The Tenth Doctor Adventures. Big Finish has created an entire cottage industry in original audio spinoffs from Doctor Who and other series, featuring as many of the original cast as possible, and spinning off entire stories around relatively minor (and a few major) characters in the show's canon.

So in 2016, we got Technobabble, Time Reaver and Death And The Queen. And now, seven years later, the BBC is to broadcast them on comedy/drama archive radio station BBC Radio 4 Extra, as well as make them available to stream, globally, for free, without restriction for at least a month. Many Doctor Who fans may not be aware of the Big Finish dramas, so they will be brand new Doctor and Donna adventures to a new audience. This comes alongside the BBC"s own original audio drama Doctor Who: Redacted which also had the rare thing of having an active Doctor, in this case, Jodie Whittaker, appear in a Doctor Who audio drama.

Below, there are listings and links for the first two episodes, Technophobia on Saturday at 6pm BST and Time Reaver the week after with, presumably, Death And The Queen to follow. But, notably, these are listed on the BBC website as episodes 1 and 2 of 6, so that might mean getting 2017's episodes as well, which told stories of The Tenth Doctor alongside Rose Tyler with Billie Piper returning to the role. Anyway, here are the links and listings for the first two hour-long episodes. And you can see everything else Big Finish has to offer here.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Technophobia

When Londoners appear to be un-evolving, The Doctor and Donna take action. At London's Technology Museum, the most brilliant IT brain in the country can no longer work her computer. More worrying, the exhibits are attacking the visitors, while outside, people seem to be losing control of the technology that runs their lives. Is it all down to human stupidity, or is something more sinister going on? Beneath the streets, the Koggnossenti are waiting for all of London to fall prey to technophobia… The first in a set of six adventures featuring tenth incarnation of The Doctor. The Doctor …. David Tennant

Donna Noble …. Catherine Tate

Jill Meadow …. Rachael Stirling

Bex …. Niky Wardley

Brian …. Chook Sibtain

Lukas …. Jot Davies

Kevin …. Rory Keenan

Written by Matt Fitton. Original music by Howard Carter. Producer: David Richardson A Big Finish production from 2016. Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures: Time Reaver

On spaceport Calibris, The Doctor and Donna go in search of an outlawed weapon. With the TARDIS is in need of spares, The Doctor heads for the spaceport Calibris. It's a place where anything goes and everything can be bought… at a price. The Timelord is surprised the find the officious Vacintians are trying to impose some order on the chaos. He soon discovers why: an outlawed weapon – The Time Reaver – is loose on the streets. It's a weapon that can destroy its victims… slowly and agonisingly. The second in a set of six adventures featuring tenth incarnation of The Doctor. The Doctor …. David Tennant

Donna Noble …. Catherine Tate

Cora …. Sabrina Bartlett

Gully …. John Banks

Soren …. Alex Lowe

Rone …. Terry Molloy

Dorn …. Dan Starkey

Written by Jenny T Colgan. Original music by Howard Carter. Producer: David Richardson A Big Finish production.