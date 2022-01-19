Beavis and Butt-Head Clash In This "Murder Site" Production Cel

This week, we have another Beavis and Butt-Head production cel that has gone up at Heritage Auctions. This time, it shows the less-than-dynamic duo at each other's throats, which was always a highlight of the show. For those who miss the series and wish that more were coming, you may not have to wait much longer. Series creator Mike Judge tweeted this very month that "a brand new movie and more" was coming to Paramout+. Along with the tweet were drawings of an older Butt-Head and Beavis, who look about what you'd expect them to in their late forties, early fifties. Mike Judge added, "They need some time to get back in shape," commenting on Butt-Head's figure, which has ballooned quite a bit since his thin days of a young man's high metabolism, but this is likely just a joke. It is widely thought that the version of the characters in the drawing will be the version we see in the movie. Personally, I can't wait for more. If you'd like to celebrate this upcoming Beavis & Butt-Head revival, what better way than to bid to own this unique production cel?

When Beavis gets called "Buttknocker" by Butt-Head one time too many, he attacks his roommate with a vengeance, in this Season 5 episode about the boys checking out a nearby crime scene. Here are three original hand-painted 12 field production cels from this episode, "Murder Site," which first aired on MTV on 9/14/1995. Two cels include both figures, while one is a 2-cel setup; the images of both boys in battle have an approximate size of 4.25" x 5". Condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Fans of this cult classic cartoon can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where this production cel is live. Best of luck to all of those bidding on this clash of slacker titans.