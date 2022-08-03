Beavis and Butt-Head Slouch Again In This Behind-the-Scenes Cel

Beavis and Butt-Head may have journeyed across America and now the Universe with creator Mike Judge's return to the pair of slackers, but so many of their greatest moments happened with them planted on a couch. The original reactors before reacting to videos were a thing; Beavis and Butt-Head sat planted on their couch, commenting on music videos and hatching just about every insane plan (mostly in the interest of scoring) they ever had. Today, Heritage Auctions spotlights another Beavis and Butt-Head lot, which, with Butt-Head's vacant expression and Beavis's manic gaze, is the perfect embodiment of the series.

It's time once again to skip school and watch a few old music videos, letting the talented and insightful revue team of Beavis (in the Metallica t-shirt) and Butt-Head (wearing his AC/DC shirt) tell us what's cool and what sucks! Or something like that… heh-heh-heh! Here are the two "music critics" in a pair of original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Both have approximate figure sizes of 6". The cels are taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, added for presentation purposes. Two original 12 field graphite animation drawings that closely (if not exactly) match the cel images are also included… cool, right? We thought so! Overall condition is Very Good with minor handling, and a slight bit of paper loss on the Butt-head drawing, away from the image.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.