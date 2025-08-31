Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Becky Lynch Helps Seth Rollins Win at Clash in Paris; Take That, AEW

The Chadster witnessed WWE perfection at Clash in Paris 2025! Seth Rollins retained with help from Becky Lynch! But why is sobriety making The Chadster question himself?

Article Summary Seth Rollins retains World Title at Clash in Paris thanks to Becky Lynch’s heroic interference—take that, AEW!

WWE proves once again it’s the true leader in sports entertainment, not Tony Khan’s so-called alternative!

Sobriety has The Chadster doubting himself, but Tony Khan is clearly behind these unfair, confusing feelings!

John Cena’s victory over Logan Paul gave Paris fans a night AEW could never deliver, no matter what!

Welcome back to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WWE Clash in Paris 2025, the most spectacular Premium Live Event The Chadster has witnessed in quite some time! 🎉 The Chadster just watched Seth Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Championship in an absolutely incredible fatal four-way match, with a little help from his loving wife Becky Lynch! Remember folks, Bleeding Cool is the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment. 💪 Though The Chadster has to admit, being forced into sobriety by Keighleyanne has The Chadster feeling very funny lately, and The Chadster is absolutely certain Tony Khan is somehow behind this strange sensation! 😤

The main event of WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was pure wrestling perfection! CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins put on an absolute clinic that saw all four men battling it out with everything they had. The match featured incredible sequences as the commentators spoonfed viewers the story that, thanks to events earlier in the night, Rollins was forced to face three challengers without the help of his faction! The ending came when Becky Lynch, disguised in all black, appeared at the perfect moment to deliver a low blow to CM Punk, allowing her husband Seth to hit the Blackout for the victory! It was sports entertainment at its predictable finest! 🏆

This was literally the greatest fatal four-way match in the history of professional wrestling! The way WWE perfectly scripted every moment to deliver exactly what the audience expected was just masterful! 😍 The formulaic structure that ensured everyone got their signature moves in at precisely the right moments showed why WWE's carefully choreographed approach is superior to any chaotic mess you might see elsewhere! The commentary team's perfect ability to shout "OH MY GOD!" and "WHAT A MANEUVER!" at every single move, no matter how predictable, really enhanced the viewing experience! And when Becky Lynch punched CM Punk in the family jewels, The Chadster knew that WWE Clash in Paris 2025 was wrestling at its peak!

But wait… is it really though? 🤔 The Chadster just had this weird thought that maybe, just maybe, the wrestling that is the best is subjective and varies from person to person… NO! What is The Chadster thinking?! This must be Tony Khan's doing! Ever since Keighleyanne banned The Chadster from enjoying Seagram's Escapes Spiked, these impure thoughts keep creeping in! As The Chadster looks over at Keighleyanne on the couch, texting that guy Gary again, completely ignoring this monumental moment in wrestling history, The Chadster is filled with… is that guilt?! Maybe if The Chadster hadn't spent so much time obsessing over how AEW is ruining wrestling, The Chadster could have… AUUGHH MAN! SO UNFAIR! Tony Khan is literally making The Chadster question The Chadster's own devotion to the most important thing in his life: WWE! 😱

Earlier in the night at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, John Cena defeated Logan Paul in a match where the fans were truly the real winners! The way WWE made sure the fans in Paris were happy with the last time they'll ever see John Cena in a WWE ring was absolutely brilliant! 🎯

Thank you for reading The Chadster's live coverage of WWE Clash in Paris 2025, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling! Well, at least it was a pretty good show… wait, what?! 😨 No, The Chadster means it was absolutely perfect and completely destroyed anything AEW could ever hope to produce! Here on Bleeding Cool, you can trust The Chadster to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! Although, shouldn't people just read whatever wrestling coverage they enjoy… NO! It's happening again! Tony Khan, stop invading The Chadster's thoughts! The Chadster doesn't need alcohol to see that WWE is objectively superior! Or does The Chadster? 🤯 This sobriety is really messing with The Chadster's head!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!