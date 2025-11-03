Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: bel-air

Bel-Air Season 4 Official Trailer Previews Will's Senior Year

Set for a three-episode return on Nov. 24th, here's the trailer, key art, and images for the fourth and final season of Peacock's Bel-Air.

With Peacock and Showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles's Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, and Coco Jones-starring Bel-Air set to kick off its fourth and final season with a three-episode premiere on November 24th, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer. Taking its inspiration from Morgan Stevenson Cooper's viral trailer that reimagined the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the streaming series takes a dramatic and raw approach to a world of swagger, style, and aspiration, exploring Will's (Banks) journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a modern lens. You can check out the official Season 4 trailer above, with the official key art poster, overview, and new image gallery waiting for you below.

In the fourth and final season of Peacock's one-hour drama series, Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It's Ashley's freshman year in high school, and she's working through a rebellious phase, but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's media company Westbrook Inc, Peacock's Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones are set as recurring guest stars.

Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner and writer, and executive-produces alongside Morgan Stevenson Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, and Andy & Susan Borowitz. Co-Executive Producers include David Boorstein, Des Moran, Shukree Tilghman, and Felicia Pride. The Season 4 directors include Nick Copus (EPs 401, 402), Keesha Sharp (EPs 403, 404), Tina Mabry (EPs 405, 406), and Morgan Stevenson Cooper (EPs 407, 408).

