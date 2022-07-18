Better Call Saul: Cranston, Paul Talk Stealth Filming; IMDB Spoiler?

With only five episodes remaining for AMC's Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, we're running out of episodes to choose from when it comes to when Bryan Cranston's Walter White aka Heisenberg and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman will be marking their (more than one?) appearance. Well, there might be a chance that IMDB has already answered that question, but we'll face that potential MINOR SPOILER until the end of this post. Because Cranston and Paul were kind enough to share some background intel on just how secretive things got- only for their return to be spoiled via a red carpet reveal from the co-creators.

Speaking with the Albuquerque Journal, Cranston and Paul ahead of the duo having bronze statues of the likenesses installed at the Albuquerque Convention Center (commissioned in 2019 by Gilligan and donated to the city) and a silent auction event to benefit the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers and the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico. "We're excited to be back [in Albuquerque]. We really are," Paul said. "Because the last time we were back, we had to keep it secret, you know? We were locked inside of our rentals." So just how secret was the shoot? Over the course of the four days, all of their wardrobe checks were done in the home they stayed in, only leaving their homes for filming and then returning home again.

"We were asked to keep it a secret forever. We were flown in under the darkness of night. We took this plane, and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV," Cranston revealed. "They move us to an Airbnb – a duplex. He had the top floor. I had the bottom floor, and we were told you can't leave." And yet with all of that top-level security, it seems Gilligan & Gould's excitement over the news was just too much for them to contain. "It's so funny that because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret," an amused Paul shared. "Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us."

MINOR SPOILER: Okay, while you should take this with a HUGE grain of salt, IMDB lists on Cranston & Paul's pages that the pair will be appearing in S06E10 "Nippy," which would air next Monday, July 25th.

Following up on the promo for S06E09 "Fun and Games" (directed by Michael Morris and written by Ann Cherkis) that was released early last week, the following six images focus on Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk), Ed Begley Jr.'s Cliff, Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, Luis Politti's Don Eladio, and Javier Grajeda's Juan Bolsa. Two big takeaways? First, each of them has "I need answers, damn it!" looks on their faces. Second… where's Kim (Seehorn)? That always makes us nervous…

"One day, we'll… uh… We'll wake up and brush our teeth, and we'll go to work. At some point, we'll suddenly realize that we haven't thought about it at all," Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk) is heard saying… possibly to Kim (Seehorn)… in the promo that was released last week. We're assuming considering the look on Kim's face when the midseason return ended combined with Mike (Jonathan Banks) telling them that they needed to get back to their daily routines to not arouse suspicion. But will Kim be able to? Is this the defining moment that drives her away from Jimmy for good and sends her deeper down into Saul's world? Of course, if that's not Kim who Jimmy's speaking to, then things get really interesting, and we have to start thinking one of the flash-forwards: