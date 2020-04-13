Better Call Saul's Final Episode is "Something Unforgivable"

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Better Call Saul is an even better television show than Breaking Bad was. Airing on Netflix in the UK, we are down to the final two episodes, running the morning after they are shown in the US. The potential for spoilerage is large, but manageable, especially in this Tim of lockdown when watching Better Call Saul at 9am is fine as long as the kids are on their devices. Now, we know how Better Call Saul must end, Jimmy McGill must become the Saul character entirely, a lawyer working without any moral compunction with the worst scum of the world, but maintaining a breezy attitude. There is no Kim. No sign of Kim, mention of Kim, knowledge of Kim. And the most recent episodes have mounted the tension there. They have got married, they are Mr and Mrs McGill. Jimmy has pledged to tell Kim the truth, anything he thinks he shouldn't tell her, he does. The final episode is called Something Unforgivable, we don't know if that refers to something Jimmy does or says, or something he hides from her. Now we have to wonder if Kim will survive Salamanca knowing about her – and that she knows about him too.

One of the title sequences as seen Jimmy's "World Greatest Lawyer" mug having fallen from his desk, breaking on the ground and spilling coffee. We saw the mug in Breaking Bad. But a previous version of the mug, "World's 2nd Greatest Lawyer" has prominently featured in Better Call Saul given to Jimmy by Kim, and in the most recent episode, shot up.

My hope, my one hope is that a certain Mrs McGill will turn up in black-and-white in a certain Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska looking for Gene Takovic, with a smile and a new mug. Maybe, maybe in the final episode she mentions her favourite Cinnabon and Jimmy has just been working there in the hope, the vain hope, that she will walk through its doors. Or maybe we will see her, behind Jimmy's shoulder, walking past outside in the final shot. I have no idea. But if my heart does not break in whatever final scenes they are, then that will really be something unforgiveable.