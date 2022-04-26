Better Call Saul: Michael Mando on Nacho, "Incredibly Poetic Episode"

Look, it's not like Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, and the rest of the team behind the Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul didn't warn viewers that this would be an intense final season that would begin showing its "Breaking Bad" colors. And S06E03 "Rock and Hard Place" proved to be a tour-de-force for Michael Mando's Nacho, who finds himself in the position described in the episode title. The subject/soon-to-be-victim of a desert face-off between Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda), and Hector (Mark Margolis), Nacho had only one card left to play. But it was how he played that card and the way he was able to control his own destiny (along with how he delivered one of the best speeches in the "Breaking Bad" universe) that made that moment impactful. So with that said? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign as Mando answers a very important question about what went down during an interview with EW.

So while we were forced to bid farewell to him, Mando's Nacho was able to inflict some damage on Juan Bolsa, throw some shade at Gus, and make sure Hector understood that it was Nacho that put him in that chair. But did Nacho know he was going to die heading into that moment, or did his taking of the broken glass signal that Nacho saw an "out"?

"Nacho has made the decision to die during the phone call with his father," Mando explained. "I believe it is in that moment that he understood his father wasn't going to escape with him and that his father didn't understand the severity [of the situation] in which his son was in. And I think in that moment, Nacho understood that I am going to secure my father's life by sacrificing mine. The piece of glass is just an idea at that point to guarantee himself that he will do it the right way. At this point, he no longer has given the full confidence to Mike, and he [lost] confidence in Gus a long time ago. And he really puts full faith into himself. And that piece of glass is him assuring he's in control, and that he's going to do this right, that he's not depending on anybody anymore."

The actor continued, "There's a lot of symbolism in that whole episode. If you really look even at the patterns on Nacho's shirt, the piece of jewelry that he keeps and throws everything else away, the bloody money that he gets rid of, the cleansing of darkness, the last meal. It's just such an incredibly poetic episode. It's a beautiful episode, and it transcends life. Usually to defy death, you live, but in this very, very specific, beautifully, written, tragic moment to embrace life, you need to die."

