Better Call Saul S06 New Key Art; Patrick Fabian Defends Howard Hamlin

Fans of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul has officially reached the one-month mark before the series returns for its sixth and final season. Yesterday, we learned that AMC was giving fans a chance at a refresher course on Breaking Bad with a five-week marathon that kicks off this Saturday, March 19. Today, we have a very ominous piece of key art as well as some timed fun with a familiar face from the show. First up, the key art we just mentioned has so many layers to it. But the biggest one that jumps out to us? It looks pretty clear that Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim's (Seehorn) world and "Saul Goodman's" world are on a collision course. And it's also pretty clear that things are about to get a lot darker:

And in the following clip, Seehorn runs the stopwatch as co-star Patrick Fabian looks to make the case for Howard Hamlin not being nearly as unlikeable as Kim (and some viewers) think he is:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.