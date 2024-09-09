Posted in: ABC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ABC, beyonce, CMAs

Beyoncé, "Cowboy Carter" Album Snubbed by CMA Awards Voters

The Country Music Association released the nominees for its 58th Annual CMA Awards - snubbing Beyoncé and "Cowboy Carter" in the process.

If you're the Country Music Association, there's only one way to celebrate an album that held the top spot on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart for four weeks, held the top position on the Hot Country Songs Chart for 10 weeks with "Texas Hold 'Em," owned Billboard's All-Genre Hot 100 and 200 Albums Charts, and saw seven other tracks hit Billboard's Top 10 Country Songs Chart. You ignore it when nomination time comes for the 58th Annual CMA Awards. That's exactly what CMA voters did, with Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter left off the list of nominees that was announced this morning. Despite the fact that the global phenomenon was the first Black woman to achieve a number of those goals we just listed – and a lineup that featured Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone (who did get nominated for his first venture into Country music), and others over the 27-track album run.

Who did get nominated? Morgan Wallen walked away with seven nominations (we'll just leave that there), and a whole lot of first-timers not named Beyoncé: Malone, Andrew Baylis, Louis Bell, Brock Berryhill, Tom Bukovac, Will Bundy, Sean Cook, Benjy Davis, Shawn Everett, Riley Green, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Kat Higgins, Hoskins, Jeff Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Raul Lopez, Josh Phillips, Nevin Sastry, Shaboozey, Ernest Keith Smith, Nate Smith, Konrad Snyder, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Chris Villa, Chandler Paul Walters, and Bailey Zimmerman.

While ABC network executives shed a whole lot of tears over what might've been, here's a look at how the voting works. Country Music Association members vote on the CMAs – and that voting pool includes artists, executives, songwriters, musicians, publicists, touring personnel, and other industry folks. To qualify, singles and albums needed to have been first released or reached peak national prominence during the eligibility period: July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, with final round voting running from October 1 through October 29. The awards ceremony will air live on ABC (and on Hulu the following day) on Wednesday, November 20, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Could we be seeing some long-term payback for Beyoncé performing with "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks during the 2016 CMAs – as well as some other shady reasons in play factoring into the snub?

