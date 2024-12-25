Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: beyonce, cowboy carter

Beyoncé Slays Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday; Drops "1.14.25" Tease

Beyoncé killed it during halftime of the Texans/Ravens game during Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday - and dropped a "1.14.25" teaser.

UPDATE: Netflix announced that Beyoncé's halftime performance will soon be available as a special. Maybe that's what the "1.14.25" was about? Maybe it's separate from that? Stay tuned!

Enjoy the Ho Ho Ho-down all over again. Beyoncé's show-stopping #NFLonNetflix Halftime performance will be available on Netflix as a standalone special. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/TQZnbZ3Y2e — Netflix (@netflix) December 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Sure, sure… the Houston Texans taking on the Baltimore Ravens during the second game of Netflix's inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday was supposed to be the "bigger picture" point. But let's be honest. Once Netflix announced that the amazing and iconic Beyoncé would be owning the field for the halftime show, this pretty much became the focus – and understandably so. Spoiler? The global phenomenon lived up to and blew past expectations with a performance that made the case for Beyoncé being one of the best live performers going today – and she brought along some familiar faces aboard to join in on the festivities.

While the entire performance is worth checking out (more than once), the long lineup of personal highlights included an amazing performance of "Ya Ya" and "Jolene," and Beyoncé joined by country singers Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer for The Beatles' "Blackbird." From there, Shaboozey joined the singer for "Spaghetti," with Post Malone making the scene decked out in denim to perform "Levi's Jeans" with Beyoncé in front of a denim truck (a very cool and fun visual). And who didn't get a kick to "the feels" when Blue Ivy took to the stage to dance beside her mother during "Texas Hold 'Em"? But in case you thought this was an intimate performance, this was a spectacle that understood just how global the streaming stage was and made the most of it (with that moment during the finale when Beyoncé was raised in the air as the "BANG!" signed unfurled being a headline-grabber).

Oh, and don't think that Beyoncé was stopping there. Here's a look at a mini-teaser that was released showing Beyoncé on a white horse, waving an American flag before looking at us, followed by a quick cut to the screen reading "1.14.25" (so something is definitely happening on January 14, 2025):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!