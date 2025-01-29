Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Beyond: Two Souls, Elliot Page

Beyond: Two Souls – Elliot Page's Pageboy Sets Video Game Series Adapt

Elliot Page‘s Pageboy Productions has reached a rights deal with Quantic Dream S.A.S. to adapt Beyond: Two Souls as a television series.

Hoping to ride the wave of recent video games being adapted into hit series, Elliot Page's (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) Pageboy Productions has locked down the rights from video game developer Quantic Dream S.A.S. to adapt Beyond: Two Souls as a television series. Developed by Quantic Dream, published by Sony Computer Entertainment, and premiering at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival, the game starred Page and Willem Dafoe and focused on Jodie Holmes, "a young woman with extraordinary supernatural abilities who becomes entangled in a web of government conspiracies and otherworldly forces." The overview included in Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting continued, "Connected to a mysterious entity named Aiden, Jodie must navigate both military exploitation and otherworldly threats while discovering the true nature of her powers." The series is expected to spotlight Jodie as she goes from a government experiment to a fugitive, all while trying to understand her connections with Aiden.

"Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career," Page shared when the news was first released. "The story's rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers." Pageboy's Head of Development and Production, Matt Jordan Smith, added, "This adaptation will honor the game's legacy while inviting fresh perspectives. Delving into questions of survival and how split-second decisions can alter not just our lives, but the lives of others, are key to telling the story."

"We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate again with Elliot Page on this project," noted Quantic Dream writer and director David Cage. "I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn't think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium. 'Beyond: Two Souls' is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden and their journey in life and beyond. I know that Elliot has all the talent and instinct to make it something really unique on TV."

