Bianca Belair Retains Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match to retain the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday. Belair pinned Asuka after Becky Lynch hit Asuka with the manhandle slam, following multiple attempts by Lynch to win the match the same way. The triple threat opened the show, even though the other potential main event, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell Cage, reportedly has one competitor with a torn pec.

It's hard to imagine that Rollins vs. Rhodes will top the triple threat, especially with Rhodes injured. The match was good, and Bianca Belair was the right person to win. And with the losses Becky Lynch has taken lately, it probably made sense for her not to take the pin either. But it still hurts a little that, once again, it's Asuka who had to do the honors. Hopefully Belair can move onto a new feud, though with who is anyone's guess, so it's probably more likely they'll drag this one out until SummerSlam.

See highlights from the match below: