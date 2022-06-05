Cody Rhodes Will Wrestle at WWE Hell in a Cell Despite Torn Pec

In the immortal words of Chris Hyatte: MY GOD! THEY RIP OFF EVERYTHING! Following the news that CM Punk will not relinquish the AEW Championship despite a broken foot, WWE has now announced that Cody Rhodes will compete in a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins tonight despite his pectoral tendon being apparently torn off the born. WWE confirmed the news on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show.

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpl2S8ilPI — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

On WWE.com, WWE provided a full update on Cody's condition.

Cody Rhodes plans to fight through the pain in tonight's Hell in a Cell Match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show this is not the case. What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Rhodes kept this very quiet but on Friday, while weight training in preparation for his match, the tendon tore completely off the bone. Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor that he is, Rhodes has vowed to still face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight. There is no doubt Rollins must be salivating to get his hands on a wounded Rhodes tonight.

For what it's worth, the dirt sheets are treating it like a real injury, one which might even require Rhodes to get surgery that would take him out of action for months. If true, that's devastating considering, against all odds, Cody Rhodes was in the middle of doing exactly what he said he would do, returning to WWE and proving himself to be a top draw worthy of winning the WWE Championship.

But the decision to wrestle despite an injury is baffling. It wouldn't be the first time someone wrestled with a torn pec. Triple H used to wrestle with a torn pec or quad on a bi-monthly basis back in the day. But that would normally happen during the match, leaving Haitch little choice but to go on with the show, not the night before.

If Rhodes really is injured, then it's hard to imagine it being a good idea for him to compete in a main event Hell in a Cell match. Maybe WWE has a trick up its sleeve. Maybe a third entrant to enter the match and allow Cody to hang back and let others handle the physical labor? Maybe someone who has some experience in terrible Hell in a Cell matches with Seth Rollins. He did say "It's Almost Time."