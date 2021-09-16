Big Brother Season 23 Episode 30 Recap: It's The Strong Women For Us

We're now up to the twenty-ninth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on Kyland's surprising nominations on Big Brother. After the nomination ceremony concluded, Tiffany appeared to be Kyland's primary target. The men of the Cookout were all smiles in private interviews while things were adding up for Hannah as she discussed the nominations with Kyland in the HOH room. Hannah may be right on this, it looks like Kyland is almost ready to hand over his win to Xavier on a silver platter with his decisions. When I hear players like Xavier defend the reasoning to put up any women from the Cookout on the block, what comes through is an excuse that helps him sleep at night in the Big Brother house as the women are ganged up on and isolated. Progress was made with the Cookout, but then when all is said and done, true intentions come out to play.

When speaking to Hannah, Azah heard a rough truth, the men don't want to see a woman of color truly make it to the final two or close to it. After a solo conversation between Tiffany and one of the cameras/the audience, the somber realization a woman would most likely go home next was rough to realize. Real quick, let us all forget about the very wealthy people going into space that interrupted the broadcast during this episode…it wasn't fun or honestly a great step into space exploration. Anyways, the Veto competition arrived and was a similar comics theme we've seen in past competitions. Sliding down a zipline, each competing houseguest had to scan a wall of comic books with former Big Brother players featured on the covers. They then have to set up the same thing with their giant laptop, but whoever wins the Veto will come down to whoever has the fastest time getting everything in the correct order. Not going to lie, the comments from each of the men made me almost throw up with how awkward and full of objectifying moments they showed when viewing the covers with female players. In the end, the person with the fastest time, winning the power of Veto, was Kyland.

In a last-minute pull to get Kyland to use the power of Veto, both Hannah and Tiffany went on their own to discuss strategy with him in the HOH room. Knowing he wouldn't be able to compete in the next HOH competition, Kyland saw a lot of honest truth in the please from both nominees. The decision had to be ultimately made, in the Veto ceremony Kyland decided to not use the power of veto, and in my opinion sealed a nasty fate with those voting from the Jury house. And if the fans of Big Brother have anything to say about it, the men won't be coming back to society with a warm welcome. We'll have to see what happens tonight with another special double eviction at 8 PM EST. on CBS.