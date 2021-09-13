Big E Calls His Shot, Announces Money in the Bank Cash-in TONIGHT

Last week, for the first time ever, AEW Dynamite edged out WWE Raw with a higher rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic. In completely unrelated news that has absolutely nothing to do with that, WWE Smackdown star Big E announced plans to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a WWE Championship shot tonight on Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to face Randy Orton in the main event of tonight's show, so Big E's cash-in would presumably occur on the victor of that match, who is likely to be worn out from competing in the main event.

Big E took to Twitter for his Babe Ruth moment:

Let's let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In addition to the WWE Championship match and cash-in, there are four other matches booked for WWE Raw tonight. Shayna Basler will challenge Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the belt. The New Day will team up with Mansoor and Mustafa Ali for an eight-man tag against AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar. Rhea Ripley will face Natalya, one half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, in a singles match. And Damian Priest will issue an open challenge for the United States Championship.

Then, tomorrow on NXT, we'll finally see what all the hype is about with the big revamp, as well as learn what will happen to the NXT Championship now that ol' Injury Joe has been forced to give up the title. No matches have been advertised for that show yet, or for WWE Smackdown next week. But later this month, WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Universal Championship match between champion Roman Reigns and The Demon Finn Balor. In addition, Sheamus will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship after winning a number one contender match against Drew McIntyre on Raw. Alexa Bliss and her magical doll, Lily, will get a shot at Charlotte Flair's Raw Women's Championship. And as previously mentioned, Bianca Belair will get a SummerSlam rematch against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, September 26th at 8E/5P, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. WWE Raw airs at 8E/5P on the USA Network tonight.