Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 7 Images: Lovett, Rucker & More

When ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails returns this week with S03E07 "Come Get Me," viewers can expect to meet some familiar faces in some very unfamiliar roles. Following up on last month's announcement that the musical artists would be making an appearance, we have preview images & behind-the-scenes looks at Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker. Just don't expect them to be signing autographs. Lovett's Tex is an expert tracker with a quiet menace hidden beneath a courteous, gentleman-cowboy exterior. Like a snake charmer, his gift for music makes him all the more deadly. And then we have Rucker's Possum, a hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake, and Tex's partner (for better or for worse) on this particular job.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails S03E07 "Come Get Me" Preview

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 7 "Come Get Me": When shocking new evidence surfaces from the "Bleeding Heart Murder Case," Jenny (Winnick) and Beau (Ackles) team up with Cassie (Bunbury) and achieve a major breakthrough. Elsewhere, Buck (Rex Linn) struggles with his moral ambiguity, and cracks begin to form in his and Sunny's (McEntire) marriage. The episode was written by Christine Roum and Annakate Chappell.

Here's a Look at Who's Who & What's What

Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.