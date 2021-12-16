Big Sky Midseason Finale Preview: Jenny Wants In; Cassie Has Doubts

With only hours to go now until what we're sure will be an epic midseason finale to ABC's second season of Big Sky, we've got a look at the newest previews along with a look at the previews that were previously released. With "The End Has No End," we have Ronald (Brian Geraghty) embracing his newfound freedom but it looks like old habits really do die hard (and did he really think John Carroll Lynch's Wolf wouldn't be on his trail?). We also get a better look at WWE professional wrestler Jinder Mahal's debut as well as Jesse James Keitel's return as Jerrie takes care of some family business. But what about Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick)?

While the duo was sorely lacking in the huge preview image drop from earlier this month, they're both in the spotlight in the following two clips. First up, Jenny convinces Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) to let her back on the case. Following that, Cassie starts to express her doubts about Tonya's (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) story

Now here's a look back at the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's midseason finale, S02E08 "The End Has No End" (written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas):

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8 "The End Has No End": Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news. Written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

