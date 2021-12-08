Big Sky S02E07: So We're Guessing Cassie & Jenny Haven't Seen "Se7en"?

Eight days after Arturo Del Puerto aka T-Lock let fans know that they had wrapped on the seventh episode of the second season, we have a sneak preview for the return of ABC's Big Sky. Previously, we were clued in on what was ahead for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) when overviews and images for S02E07 "Little Boxes (written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone) and S02E08 "The End Has No End" (written by Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jeff T. Thomas) were released ahead of their December 9 & 16 debuts, respectively. And let's just say that there's a lot on tap for these final two episodes before the winter break.

In the following clip, Cassie & Jenny are confronted with one of those "What's in the box?" moments straight out of David Fincher's Se7en. And considering we're looking at a blood-soaked box with the message "To: The Liar," we have a pretty good feeling about the not-so-good thing inside of that box. Here's hoping it's not human…

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 "Little Boxes": Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Elsewhere, Tonya works to gain Donno's trust and Ren's ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary's injuries. Meanwhile, Cassie has an emotional breakthrough, and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×07 Promo "Little Boxes" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J_VTB2fCck)

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.