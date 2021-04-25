Big Sky Season 1 Preview: They're Definitely Not Into Something Good

Well, that didn't take long- though we're not surprised. With Disney-owned ABC hosting tonight's Oscars once again, there was no way the network wasn't going to use the occasion of a globally viewed event like the Academy Awards to plug a few of their higher-profile series- and it's safe to say that the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring Big Sky fits that description. Jenny (Winnick) and Cassie (Bunbury) have already been "formally" introduced to Horst Kleinsasser (Ted Levine) and his family (Kyle Schmid, Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Michael Raymond-James, and Ryan Dorsey)- a gothic cross between Yellowstone and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. And now that our heroes are on their radar, things are about to go from bad to really, really bad with Tuesday night's episode "White Lion"- especially when word of a body found on the Klainsasser ranch surfaces.

Here's a look at the newest teaser- with Big Sky returning to ABC this Tuesday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky – TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GER3v6CwxEg)

Meanwhile, Ronald (Brian Geraghty) is worried that he may have blown his cover. Will he be able to cover his tracks- or do old and very deadly habits die hard when it comes to this killer?

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 13 "White Lion": Cassie and Jenny hear that a body has been discovered on the Kleinsasser ranch and, fearing the worst, Jenny takes the investigation up a notch, but the Kleinsassers have a plan of their own. Meanwhile, Cassie teams up with Lindor to follow a hot lead on Ronald, who, suspicious that his whereabouts have been revealed, decides to do some damage control—or perhaps just damage. Written by Elwood Reid and Morenike Balogun, and directed by Christina Voros.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 1×13 Promo "White Lion" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO29vNbmU90)

Levine's Horst Kleinsasser has run the ranching empire for decades with petty ruthlessness, buying up failing ranches, making deals, expanding his grip on the small, rural Lochsa County. He's set up his children to compete and screw each other over. This once-powerful man has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children. Schmid's John Wayne Kleinsasser is second-born and angry- the sort of guy who drives a Ford King Ranch with an NRA decal. He clings to the old ways of the ranch with ferocity and forcefulness. John Wayne has used his father's illness to grab the reins of the ranch and steer it away from his brother Blake, the eldest son who turned his back on the family years ago.

Forbes' Margaret is the matriarch of the family, a seemingly picture-perfect ranch wife who knows her place, likes to bake, and loves all of her children equally- but scratch the surface and there's real steel beneath. Robertson's daughter Cheyenne Kleinsasser used to be "Daddy's girl," but that ended when she grew up, ran off, and made some poor life choices. Her brothers don't weigh her opinion at all, brushing aside her ideas for the ranch as feminine nonsense. Raymond-James' first-born son Blake Kleinsasser turned his back on the ranch and went to the city to make his own way. He's smart but a black-out drunk, and gets pulled back into the family dysfunction when he comes home to deal with the ranch. Dorsey's younger son Rand Kleinsasser is wiry, smart, and quiet with a coiled intensity. He loves his mother and hates her in equal parts- and still tormented by buried secrets.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.