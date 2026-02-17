Posted in: Amazon Studios, CBS, CW, Movies, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Checks In, Offers Quick Health Update

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, The Boys) checked in to offer an update and to let everyone know that he "felt all of the love and support."

Article Summary Jared Padalecki shares a health update after breaking his leg a few months back.

The Supernatural star thanked fans for their love and support during his recovery.

Padalecki joined his Supernatural and The Boys co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins virtually at a convention event.

He revealed a frustrating food delivery experience from earlier this year that coincided with his injury.

After learning that he had broken his leg via a food delivery nightmare he was experiencing earlier this year, which he shared on social media (more on that below), Jared Padalecki was able to join his Supernatural and The Boys co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins virtually earlier this month for Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Norfolk" Supernatural convention/fan event. But now we're getting an update directly from Padalecki on social media about how things are progressing.

"Two months later…. Back in the pool… Can't wait to bring yall #GuardingStars," Padalecki wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a mirror selfie. "So much has happened in the last two months, and I felt all of the love and support. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 PLEASE remember that you, too, are worthy of love…. just how you are. #CarryItForward." Here's a look at Padalecki's post from earlier today:

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Deals with Broken Leg, Food Delivery Hell

Last month, Padalecki announced he had a broken leg while pursuing a food delivery service that wasn't making his situation any better. "Hey world. Happy new year. I have a cautionary tale about the @Favor app to hopefully save you from what I experienced over the last couple hours. Short version – I have a broken leg. So I can't drive. But, I can still eat. SO, I ordered some sushi using the @favor app, and it arrived…. But, only half of it arrived…," Padalecki wrote, offering that surprise health update before sharing his experience with food delivery service.

"So, my favor delivery driver went BACK to the restaurant (the other half of my order was still there), and tried to grab it to deliver it to me… He called his @favor bosses (he was on speakerphone, and the hostess at the restaurant heard every word of the conversation and recounted it to me) and they told him to NOT deliver the remainder of my order to me, even though I had already paid and tipped in full… he protested, but the 'customer service' at @favor told him to leave it alone (even though the food was there… and paid for… and I was still anxiously and hungrily waiting for it…)," Padalecki continued.

"Long story short (and I hate that this is my first post of the year) – FUCK @favor!!!! You've revealed what you really care about. And, my attempts and calling and texting and messaging you privately only prove that you really don't give a shit about your customers. That is all. Delete @favor," he added, before wishing everyone a happy new year.

