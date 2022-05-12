Big Sky Taps Jensen Ackles for Season 2 Finale Guest Appearance

As if appearing in Amazon's The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy, directing an episode of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and getting his Supernatural prequel spinoff pilot The Winchesters a green light for a full series order isn't keeping him busy enough, it looks like Jensen Ackles will also be spending some time on ABC's Big Sky. Well, at least for the second season finale set for May 19th. First reported by Deadline Hollywood, Ackles will star opposite stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick as Beau Arlen, a "confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas" who steps in as temporary Sheriff as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). And that means he's Jenny's (Winnick) boss now… for now?

Now here's a look at the promo for the season finale, followed by the official overview for the season finale "Catch a Few Fish":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 "Catch a Few Fish": "In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.