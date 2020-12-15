Big Sky Winter Finale Previews "A Good Day to Die"- But For Who?

Heading into the midseason finale of ABC and David E. Kelley's mystery thriller, the world is starting to get smaller and smaller for Rick (John Carroll Lynch). As Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) close in on connecting him to the missing girls, the tension between Rick and Ronald (Brian Geraghty) continues to grow. As everyone learned in the Big Sky series-opener, no one's safe- even with six additional episodes on the way. So with this week's episode sporting the headline "A Good Day to Die," we think it would be safe to say that Rick's at the top of the list of those who may be shuffling off this mortal coil. Or has Ronald become too much of a liability? Then again, could we see a "Cody Hoyt times two" twist on the horizon? Here's a look at preview images for this week's midseason wrap-up, followed by an episode overview, promo, and a preview showing just how close Cassie and Jenny are to finding out the truth.

Big Sky season 1, episode 5 "A Good Day to Die": Jenny and Cassie feel as if they're closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother. Written by Jonathan Shapiro and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest starring in "A Good Day to Die" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.