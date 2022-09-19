Billy on the Street: Billy Eichner Announces New Episode This Tuesday

Most celebrities hit the morning, daytime, and late-night shows circuit when they're promoting their projects. But if you're Billy Eichner and you're out there fighting the good fight to get the word out about your new rom-com Bros, then your know there's one place you're hitting. That's right… the streets. Taking to Twitter and Instagram earlier today, Eichner shared the excellent news that a new episode of Billy on the Street would be dropping on Tuesday, September 20th. And you shouldn't have a problem finding it since Eichner says that the first new episode in three years will be available everywhere.

In the posts below, we see Eichner sharing the good news, accompanied by actor & previous BOTS guest Paul Rudd, with both of them sporting t-shirts promoting Eichner's film:

Billy on the Street has Eichner take to the streets of New York to ask pedestrians questions about pop culture, usually using recurring games like "For A Dollar" and "Quizzed in the Face" and sometimes accompanied by a celebrity guest. Some past celebrity guests have included: Tina Fey (30 Rock), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Will Ferrell (The Other Guys), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Created and executive-produced by Eichner through the comedy website Funny or Die, Billy on the Street aired its first three seasons on Fuse from 2011-2014. The series moved to truTV in 2015 for its fourth and fifth seasons, ending its run in 2017 (but finding new life on digital platforms before going into hibernation in 2019). The series would go on to be nominated in 2017 for the Emmy for Best Variety-Sketch Series for the Hamm episode:

In an interview with Vanity Fair from a few years back, Eichner alluded to the idea that Billy on the Street was an evolving thing and that some type of change was inevitable. "My gut tells me that 'Billy on the Street' has always been a bit of an evolving animal," he told the publication. "It started off in segments in my live show, then became segments online, then became a long-form show on one network, then moved to another network, but still had pieces going viral all the time . . . I want to meet my fans where they are, so it's certainly not going away. I would hate for it to go away. I don't know if it's going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I'm trying to do."