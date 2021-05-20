Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Series Releases Trailer, Preview Images

Black Summer, the no-nonsense fast-and-furious zombie apocalypse series is back for a 2nd season on Netflix. The streamer released a trailer and some preview images today with the announcement that the show would premiere on June 17th.

As the logline for Season 2 reads: "Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black Summer: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9-kJB8AVFA)

This is in contrast to the logline for Season 1: "In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones."

Jaime King is back as the desperate but resourceful and determined mother who will protect her daughter at all costs in the zombie apocalypse… without becoming Alpha from The Walking Dead with her weird accent and penchant for wearing zombie skins and nihilistic pulp ideology.

You might have noticed from the trailer of Season 2 that the setting is in Winter despite the show having "summer" in its title. If you were a pedant, you might wonder if the producers forgot what the title of the show actually means, but maybe this means the season will take place over time and summer would show up at some point during the Netflix-mandated 8 episodes.

The series supposedly takes place in the same universe as Z Nation, also created by producers Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Hyams has a cult reputation for being a director of elaborate and complex action sequences shot in one long take.

Z Nation is possibly the most fun and irreverent zombie apocalypse TV series out there. Where The Walking Dead and its spinoffs have been sombre meditations on ethics, morality and conscience, Z Nation spent 5 seasons being gleefully snarky and pulp with wisecracking heroes, creative weapons and ways to kill zombies and a growing number of Science Fiction tropes. It also used a light hand in laying out political and social satire.

It enjoyed a run on SyFy and is now streaming on Netflix. That was probably what led to the more sombre and serious series to get greenlit on the streamer. This show isn't as laden in wink-at-the-audience humour like Z Nation was. It's every bit as sombre and series as The Walking Dead shows are, but it moves at a much faster pace, and doesn't sell the genre short. Zombie fans certainly wouldn't regret watching it.