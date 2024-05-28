Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, blade runner, blade runner 2099, michelle yeoh, prime video

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh-Starrer Sets Summer Filming Start

Reports are Prime Video's Michelle Yeoh-starring series Blade Runner 2099 will begin filming this summer. Here's what you need to know.

Earlier this month, we learned that Prime Video's upcoming live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099 had tapped Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Section 31) to lead the upcoming streaming series. Though plot and character details are still on spoiler lockdown, Yeoh is reportedly expected to play Olwen, "a replicant near the end of her life." Now, we're getting a big production/filming update – courtesy of Collider. According to its reporting, the Prime Video series is expected to kick off filming this June (and expected to run into December), with Prague and Spain both confirmed as filming locations.

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

Ridley Scott, showrunner/writer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Kosove & Johnson are executive-producing the series along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directs the first two episodes and also executive-produces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!