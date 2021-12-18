Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Anime Final Arc Lands October 2022

Bleach, Tite Kubo's epic fantasy fight manga ran for 15 years, lasted 686 chapters in a total of 74 whopping volumes, is finally getting an anime adaptation of its final arc! This brings back the anime series after it ended a few years ago to give closure to the story. The series will premiere in October 2022.

The original manga follows the Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends, whose dangerous quest to protect those they love sees them facing off against Hollows and Soul Reapers alike. During the series, they level up their superpowers, grow up, and learn how to make new friends—as well as how to bid them farewell, all the while fighting hollows and rogue actions. There's nothing like fighting with the power of friendship! In 2004, Bleach won "Best Shonen Manga" at the 50th Shogakukan Manga Awards. Bleach and its related publications have over 120 million volumes in print worldwide and over 2.7 million copies in the US. Bleach has over 120 million copies in print since its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump (2.7 million copies in the U.S.), while the anime produced 366 episodes and today is revered as one of the greatest of all time.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official JUMP FESTA Trailer | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War | VIZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78WIYzX_m98)

"Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased Souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: "Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich." The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki's final battle begins!"

"Through his visual genius, Tite Kubo has had an indelible impact on the fandom world and the course of manga and anime history. He is also a supremely gifted and accomplished storyteller, and it is a great honor for VIZ Media to acquire this final arc in his legendary catalogue Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, for fans everywhere," said Brad Woods, Chief Marketing Officer VIZ Media

To celebrate the return of the anime series, the complete series of Bleach (English dubbed, 13 seasons, 366 episodes) will be available to buy as one product on digital EST for a limited time during anime month, February 2022, in the U.S. for $99. Amongst the top anime echelon, this is an "industry-first" special offer.

VIZ Media's exclusive acquisition of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will include Video on Demand, Home Video, Electronic Sell-Through, Television, and Merchandise Rights. VIZ Media has the worldwide rights (excluding Asia) to launch the final series in October 2022.