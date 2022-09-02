Blockbuster: Netflix Previews Randall Park, Melissa Fumero Comedy

Netflix released their first look at Blockbuster, fictitiously depicting their one-time rival in a new comedy starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn. The show follows Timmy Yoon (Park), who is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection.

Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television and is created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Ramos, David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday), and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) will all serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox will serve as EPs for Davis Entertainment. Park's Timmy is described as a big dreamer whose love of movies makes it easy for him to recommend exactly what his regulars need, even when they don't know they need it. He's worked at Blockbuster since he was a teen and honestly wouldn't have it any other way. Fumero's Eliza is a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy as his trusty number two…and maybe more.

Merediz plays Connie, who works at Blockbuster to make friends, not money. She's the unintentionally blunt mother figure to not just the employees but many of the Blockbuster regulars. Alvarez's Carlos is a first-generation son of immigrants. He learned English by watching movies, and they quickly became his love language. He dreams of being a filmmaker but can't help but feel like he owes it to his parents to live the American life they planned for him. Arthur plays Hannah, who's genuinely sweet, a little naive, yet undeniably charming. She lost her mom at a young age but is surrounded by family at Blockbuster. Financially savvy to a fault, the staff is helping her learn the importance of self-care. Fairburn and Smoove will be recurring guest stars. Blockbuster premieres on November 3rd on Netflix.