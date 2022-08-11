MCU's Agent Jimmy Woo Marvel Legends Figure Debut from Hasbro

There are plenty of non-superhero characters in the Marvel Studios films that fans just love. These include Darcy, Agent Coulson, Luis, and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo. We were introduced to Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp as he was the Agent in charge of Scott's house arrest. We even saw his return in WandaVision as he tried to discover the truth of what was happening in Westview. Well, Hasbro is bringing Randall Park to action figure form as they debut their next WandaVision figure with Agent Jimmy Woo. Featuring his "casual agent" outfit, this figure features a photo-real head sculpt, ID, badge, as well as swappable hands. One of those hands will allow MCU fans to show off his new magic skills that he started working on in Ant-Man. This is a truly fun and awesome figure to give Marvel fans, and he is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he is set for a Spring 2023 release and will include a BAF part to build Moon Knight's Khonshu.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AGENT JIMMY WOO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). Agent Jimmy Woo arrives in Westview to investigate the strange energy field surrounding the town. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AGENT JIMMY WOO figure. This quality 6-inch scale Jimmy Woo figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the fan-favorite character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Wandavision on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory (an alternate hand so fans can recreate Agent Woo's sleight-of hand magic trick from the series!) and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order at 1PM ET 8/11 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."