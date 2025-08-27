Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Blossom, Mayim Bialik

Blossom Revival Not Happening; "Disney Got This One Wrong": Bialik

Blossom star Mayim Bialik confirmed that Disney isn't moving forward on a revival series: "I’m pretty certain Disney got this one wrong."

Article Summary Mayim Bialik confirms Disney passed on a planned Blossom revival, despite enthusiasm from the original cast.

Creator Don Reo quickly drafted a heartfelt reboot script, but Disney made the call to not move forward.

Bialik believes Disney made a mistake, expressing disappointment in not being able to revisit the beloved '90s sitcom.

Production delays stemmed from Bialik’s schedule and Hollywood strikes, but hope for a revival now appears over.

Blossom star Mayim Bialik and creator Don Reo appeared to have reached an impasse at a series reboot. The former Jeopardy! host and The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat star revealed on her Substack that the company is no longer looking to reboot the popular '90s NBC sitcom that ran for five seasons from 1990 to 1995. The actress spoke about the series' premise, "What would Blossom be like 30 years later? Don wrote a draft in one sitting. He said it just flowed out of him. It wasn't writing so much as it was receiving. He found our characters exactly where many of us find ourselves – funny, lost, wandering, meandering, and torn. The script is beautiful."

Blossom Star Mayim Bialik: "Disney Got This One Wrong"

The premise of the update is something that fans of NBC classic shows like Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster are already familiar with. While the Tracey Wigfield-led reboot of the Sam Bobrick-created series only lasted two seasons, and the Jim and Steve Armogida-led reboot of the David Duclon-created series was canceled after one season, both shows featured the bulk of the surviving original casts along with a younger generation of new leads. The series' original premise was Blossom Russo (Bialik) growing up as a teenager with her single father and two elder brothers.

When Disney turned down the offer to reboot the series, Bialik and Reo asked for the rights. "The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don's script. We will likely never know … why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom," Bialik said while remaining hopeful, "This project is the role I want to play more than any other. Since this all fell apart, my desire to continue to pursue on-camera roles has waned. The constant changing of guards in our industry, the mergers, the insincerity, and the increasingly extended periods of time it takes to get answers or contracts completed… It's not the industry Don and I grew up in, and Blossom felt like my last attempt to try and assert myself as an actress."

What delayed the reboot was in part due to Bialik's commitments, compounded by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the actress accepted fate in regards to revisiting the series that helped vault her to TV superstardom. "While it is possible no one wants a Blossom reboot, I'm pretty certain Disney got this one wrong. The sun is gonna surely shine. Maybe not the way Don and I intended, but this door closed. While we didn't want it to, we are powerless over every aspect of it except what we know to be true: we loved this possibility with all that we have, and we are so, so sorry we couldn't get it to happen."

Since Call Me Kat, Bialik appeared as herself in The Tiny Chef Show, a fictionalized version of herself in a BBT reunion with Melissa Rauch on her sitcom revival Night Court, reprised her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on TBBT prequel spinoff Young Sheldon, and had an indie role in Like Father Like Son (2025). Blossom, which also stars Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Jenna von Oÿ, David Lascher, Portia Dawson, Barnard Hughes, Fiona Hughes, Courtesy Chase, and Ted Wass, is available on digital.

