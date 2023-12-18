Posted in: TV | Tagged: blossoms shanghai, C-Drama, Chinese drama, chungking express, days of being wild, in the mood for love, TenCent, wong kar-wai

Blossoms Shanghai: War Kar-Wai TV Series Premieres on December 27th

Blossoms Shanghai, the first television series from Wong Kar-Wai, premieres on December 27th with 30 episodes of 50 minutes each.

Blossoms Shanghai, the first TV series from Wong Kar-Wai, is finally premiering after Christmas, on December 27th. The director of modern classics such as Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, In the Mood for Love, and The Grandmaster began production on the series in 2020. The series will run for 30 episodes of around 50 minutes each, with the first four episodes out on December 27th – followed by two episodes per day with probably a two-day break each week until all of them are available to stream.

As reported by The Film Stage (who seem to be the only outlet keeping regular dabs on the series), Blossoms Shanghai stars Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei, a cast that would mean something to you if you've been following C-Drama. Wong Kar-wai is credited as producer and director. The series is adapted from Jin Yucheng's award-winning novel "Blossoms" and follows a businessman's journey in Shanghai in two time periods: the 1960s and 1990s and looks like it contains Wong Kar-Wai's themes of the passive of time and secret desires. Expect lots of slow-motion and dreaming, gauzy cinematography.

The final teaser trailer was released on social media:

The official synopsis of Blossoms Shanghai reads thus, "Shanghai in the 1990s was full of opportunities and hope. Young A Bao relies on the spring breeze of economic reform and his own hard work to become a rising star in the business world, and everyone knows it on Huanghe Road. The transformation of ordinary Ah Bao into Mr. Bao is inseparable from the help of Uncle Ye, Ling Zi, the owner of Night Tokyo, and Miss Wang of the foreign trade building. But a newly opened fashionable restaurant has thrown his originally successful career into turmoil, and his relationship with the people around him has also undergone unprecedented tests. At the same time, Mr. Qiang, the boss of the Shenzhen stock market, can give A Bao a fatal blow at any time. Only by moving forward and crossing mountains with a pure heart can A Bao rush to the place full of flowers."

"Blossoms would be the third part of In the Mood for Love and 2046," Wong said. "Jin Yucheng's landmark novel Blossoms has been the perfect backdrop to visualize and share my love for my birth city. With the series, I would like to invite the audience to immerse in the intrigues of Shanghai and its inhabitants in the early 1990s, an exciting time that paved the way for the prosperity of modern Shanghai."

Blossoms Shanghai begins streaming on December 27th in China and might on the Tencent YouTube Channel and the Tencent streaming app where subscribers will get early access to future episodes.

