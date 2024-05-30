Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Blue Lock, BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-, Crunchyroll, manga, movie, Muneyuki Kaneshiro, sports anime, Yusuke Nomura

BLUE LOCK The Movie -Episode Nagi- Anime Movie Gets English Trailer

BLUE LOCK The Movie -Episode Nagi-, the feature film spinoff of the hit soccer anime series, has an English-dubbed trailer out today.

BLUE LOCK The Movie -Episode Nagi-, the anime feature film spin0ff of the popular soccer manga and anime series is getting a theatrical release on July 28th with both an English subtitled and English dubbed version. Crunchyroll just released the English dubbed trailer. Look, the rest of the world calls it football because it makes sense – it's a sport played by kicking a ball with the foot. American football is really rugby with body armor.

BLUE LOCK follows the dreams of 300 high school students who aim to become an absolute ace striker and lead Japan's Men's National Team to win the next World Cup tournament. However, if they are eliminated from the BLUE LOCK training program, they will never be able to play for the national team, and their career is finished. Only one whose ego and skill triumphs over all will emerge on top. Based on the award-winning manga of the same name written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, and serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine with over 30 million copies in circulation, the anime debuted in October 2022 and was one of the most popular series during its simulcast season.

"That's a hassle." That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known.

A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.

The first season of BLUE LOCK is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

