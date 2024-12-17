Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: bluey, disney, joe brumm

Bluey Creator Will "Take a Break" From TV Series to Focus on Film

In a letter on the show's blog, Bluey creator Joe Brumm confirmed that he will "take a break" from the TV series to focus on the 2027 film.

Okay, we're not going to call this "good news/bad news" – it's more like "good news/not-so-great-but-understandable news." Earlier today, BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced that Joe Brumm's hit animated series Bluey would be getting a feature film adventure that will hit theaters in 2027. For Brumm, the opportunity is something they always envisioned for the global phenomenon. "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on 'The Sign' in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I've always thought 'Bluey' deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I'm excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, and Disney to bring this new 'Bluey' story to the big screen," Brumm shared in a statement about the announcement.

But over on his blog/website, Brumm addressed what that meant for new seasons of the animated series. "Now, for the trifficult. I always said I wouldn't keep making the show if I thought I couldn't make any new season as good as the last. This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I've decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can't wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, 'The Sign' will mark my TV finale for 'Bluey,' and I wrote it as such," Brumm shared. But before anyone assumes that means the series has wrapped for good, Burrow makes it clear at the end that's far from the case. "To be clear, this is not an announcement about the end of the show, but it is an acknowledgment that my focus will be on the film," Brumm added.

Written and directed by Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio (in collaboration with BBC Studios), Bluey: The Movie will continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. That means fans can expect the voice cast from the animated series to return – including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Bluey's mum and dad, Chilli and Bandit Heeler – and music from Bluey composer Joff Bush.

The CG animated film is set to be produced by award-winning animation producer Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie), with Richard Jeffery returning to co-direct (Bluey Series 1-3). Brumm is executive producing, as are Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture for distribution. Post-production funding comes from the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support comes from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Post, Digital, and Visual Effects Incentive. Disney will release Bluey: The Movie in theaters worldwide, followed by streaming on Disney+. The movie will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia post-theatrical release.

