Blumhouse & Crypt TV Team Up For New Podcast Thriller The Mordeo

Blumhouse Television is teaming up with Crypt TV to produce a new thriller podcast based on the web series The Mordeo. iHeartRadio will be the home for the series, which will consist of ten episodes and will be directed by Alex Kemp. The Mordeo, "a ravenous, bloodthirsty creature", has over 35 million views across Crypt TV's YouTube and Facebook channels, one of the most successful properties they have. This will be the first Crypt TV feature to be adapted into audio, and is part of an overall deal with Blumhouse that dates back to 2019.

The Mordeo Is The Latest Horror Podcast To Terrify Your Ears

The 10-episode scripted thriller directed by Kemp will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley, Just Mercy), the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. Nicholson garnered a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for P-Valley. Listeners will be catapulted into the terrorizing world of The Mordeo, a ravenous, bloodthirsty creature, as Isaiah grapples with his harrowing experience in the woods and his darkest secret threatens to turn him into the very monster he thought he left behind. "Mordeo," produced in association with Wolf At The Door, will premiere on June 2 with new episodes releasing every Wednesday. Listeners can hear the official audio trailer now on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

"'Mordeo' serves fans of horror more of what they love. Crypt TV is an extension of the Blumhouse family and it was a natural fit to help expand their storytelling into a new medium with proven partners like iHeartMedia," said Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television. "Crypt is thrilled to expand Mordeo as a podcast and there is truly no better creative partner for Crypt's first adaptation in audio than Blumhouse and iHeartMedia. Mordeo is one of Crypt's biggest IPs and I'm so excited for Crypt fans to see one of our favorite monsters in a new medium, and for genre and audio fans everywhere to experience all 10 episodes of this show," said Jack Davis, CEO Crypt TV.