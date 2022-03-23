Bob's Burgers: Rob Zombie Honored by House of 1000 Corpses Burger

As both a fan of Bob's Burgers and the work of Rob Zombie, there wasn't a day I'd think I would come across a shoutout involving the two in an Instagram post. On Tuesday, I was scrolling down my Instagram feed I came across a new post from Rob Zombie's official account but I didn't realize it was him at first. The image I saw was a screenshot from an episode of Bob's Burgers, specifically season 12 episode 14, "Video Killed The Gene-io Star", that showed Bob in front of his restaurant's "Burger of the Day" menu. It was one of two burger-related specials in the episode, but it made me think if Rob was watching this episode he must have been a fan for some time now since it was so recently aired.

Here's a look at the post from Zombie that caught my attention:

The burger of the day reads, "House of 1000 Pork-ses Burger (topped with ham and bacon)", referring to Rob's film House of 1000 Corpses from 2003. Rob's caption reads in his post, "Now this is exciting! A HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES shout on @bobsburgersfox ! Love that show. 👍🏼 Who else loves this show? #bobsburgers #robzombie #houseof1000corpses", making my heart leap for joy and with a tad bit of surprise. Now I'm simply hoping for an opportunity for a cameo from Rob in a future episode of Bob's Burgers to make my dreams complete. The potential that could hold if it were done in a Halloween-themed episode would be even more fantastic. Speaking of fantastic things, Bob's Burgers has issued a lot of fun recent news pertaining to Wonder Con 2022 and the movie coming out on May 27th. The Bob's Burgers Movie will be discussed at Wonder Con 2022 during a panel on Sunday, April 3rd, from 10-11 AM PST. So much is ahead for both Rob, with The Munsters film, and with Bob's Burgers as well. Let me know in the comments if you hope to see a cameo from Rob in a future episode!