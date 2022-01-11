Bob's Burgers Season 12 E11 Review: The Power Of A Good Teacher

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 11 Review: The Power Of A Good Teacher

FOX's Bob's Burgers has always had fun with Louise & Mr. Frond's feuds but in this recent episode, the powers had their chance to have a fun yet chaotic switch. If you prefer to watch before receiving any spoilers….turn back now, you've been spoiler-warned.

First, I have to say Ms. Labonz doing the creepy "Hi" when Louise entered her class was straight-up fantastic, I have to love how odd and amazing her character is in episodes. If I was promised prime parking spots at a workplace, I would be as hectic and nice as those teachers at Wagstaff. As always the comebacks and commentary from the other school kids are fantastic, like Rudy talking about his last report card including a written statement, "Don't quit your day job" for example. It's good to see other favorite minor characters like him and the absurd that is Andy & Ollie Pesto. This episode of Bob's Burgers has an odd yet great theme of where power resides in certain spaces like schools and work. Louise is such a smart character, I have to show some love for her witty reactions and understanding of the world around her, especially when it came to the teacher evaluations. She means well, poor Rudy was being blackmailed by his teacher, write a nice evaluation or piss yourself.

Meanwhile, Mort gets Bob and Linda worried about end-of-life plans such as burial and assets. This type of side story with them gets us to see a lot more of their relationship. I loved seeing how Bob wanted to be buried with Linda, but Linda preferred the idea of cremation. It makes sense that their assets are worth only so much in the afterlife, but they truly have some dividing lines about how they'll be remembered in death. Bob & Linda end up realizing it doesn't matter to them, it just matters that they're together in the end because that's what they truly care about. This episode of Bob's Burgers ends up being a really fantastic reminder of how many good teachers can be overlooked by the best of us.

Episode Store & Van Titles: "Remembrance of Dings Past: Furniture Repair" & "Gone Silverfishin'"

Episode Store & Van Titles: "Remembrance of Dings Past: Furniture Repair" & "Gone Silverfishin'"

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 11 "Touch of Eval(uations)" Review by Brittney Bender 8 / 10