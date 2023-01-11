Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep.11 Review: Tina's Forgetful Journey FOX's Bob's Burgers S13E11 "Cheaty Cheaty Bang Bang" was more of a Groundhog Day experience than a unique stand-alone story for the Belchers.

In the most recent episode, FOX's Bob's Burgers gave us a winter storm experience with the Belchers and a quest for the truth alongside Tina (Dan Mintz). After a student accuses her of cheating on a test, Tina needs to get back to school to clear her name, but a snowstorm traps her and her family at home in the "Cheaty Cheaty Bang Bang." Warning: Some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you, so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

This episode of Bob's Burgers didn't feel like one that I could see myself watching on any given day; instead, it felt more like a one-and-done type of episode. It was a lot of fun seeing Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) build a fort in their living room and await hot cocoa, but that's what ended up being the best part. Only small moments or quick scenes felt worth the watch instead of the story itself. Consistently Tina's character has had to overcome anxiety and people-pleasing tendencies in her life and at school. With it not being much of a new scenario, it has to include more to it in order to feel worth it for a fan or even a new viewer.

Bob's Burgers has lately had the issue of circling back to similar storylines they've used in previous episodes or seasons. A snowstorm or Tina experiencing a personal dilemma feels like a perfect way to develop a filler episode in the middle of a season. But if we're not getting a new episode until February 19th…why not touch upon a topic like Valentine's Day or something new we have yet to experience as an audience from the Belchers? I did love the conversations between Teddy (Larry Murphy) and Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) during this episode and the hilarious switch to Mr. Frond's home with his Point Break-inspired art on the wall.

The little bits included in this episode of Bob's Burgers made it a decent watch but left a lot to be desired. There's a continued mix of approaches to episodes in these recent seasons. It either stirs up powerful emotions and dives into complex topics with ease and grace, or it feels like a differently-colored blueprint of a past episode.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"The Hunger Frames"

"The Red Hot Kills Bees Betters"

No burgers of the day in this episode.

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 11 “Cheaty Cheaty Bang Bang” Review by Brittney Bender 5.5 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers S13E11 “Cheaty Cheaty Bang Bang” felt like an episode based on previous episodes and didn't add much more originality to it beyond that. While a few moments produced genuine laughter and joy. Overall, it became difficult to notice anything more unique about this episode beyond a pillow fort. Credits Network FOX