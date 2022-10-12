Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Louise's Career A La Carte

FOX's Bob's Burgers explored the future careers of Louise during a late-night attempt to finish one of her school projects in the recent episode "What About Job?". With incorporations of films like John Wick, Indiana Jones, and Children of Men, this episode was a lot of fun but did end up feeling shorter than previous episodes that have used this layout. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you, so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers used some of my personal favorite films and worked on developing Louise's character in such a fun way at the same time. Seeing the Belcher family be there for Louise sitting there at the table late at night was a heartwarming signature for this series. This continued to show how much they all care for one another. Things went by rather quickly, and the stories could have been two instead of three, but for the time given, it was really well done. A favorite portion ended up being Bob describing Louise's future job to her. Bob tends to have a special and different relationship with each of the kids. It was nice to see his character invest in something that could have been seen as a mundane late-night obstacle from his kid.

Bob's Burgers simply has to work on the pacing for some episodes like this one, but everything else tends to fit together really well. There's a lot of hope in this series compared to other adult animated shows when it comes to episodes showing imagination and dreams. Overall, this episode had some less-than-favorable pacing but contained multiple fantastic moments between the Belcher family as they helped Louise look at the future.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger of the Day:

Harrison's Cords: Charger Store

Flea to Be You and Me

*There was no "Burger of the Day" in this episode*

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 3 "What About Job?" Review by Brittney Bender 8.5 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers S13E03 "What About Job?" had some less-than-favorable pacing but contained multiple fantastic moments between the Belcher family members as they helped Louise look towards the future. Credits Network FOX