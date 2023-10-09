Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: animation, bobs burgers, fox, Fox TV, images, preview, Season 14

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episodes 3 & 4 Images: Pickles & Lucid Dreams

A bachelorette party, lucid dreaming, and more await the Belchers in the third and fourth episodes of FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 14.

New images for the third and fourth episodes of Bob's Burgers season 14 provide a quick look at the bachelorette shenanigans and lucid dreaming ahead for the Belchers. Episode three, "The Pickleorette," airs on Sunday, Oct 22 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), and episode four, "Running Down A Gene," airs on Sunday, Oct 29 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

In "The Pickleorette," Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) help Gretchen (Larry Murphy) throw her sister's bachelorette party. Meanwhile, Tina (Dan Mintz) forces Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) to play a board game they found on the street. In "Running Down A Gene," Gene tries to learn how to lucid dream in order to recover the world's most perfect song that he wrote while asleep. Meanwhile, Louise and Tina try to trap a cricket whose chirping is keeping Linda up at night.

Some of my favorite Bob's Burgers episodes that are similar to the chaotic plot of "The Pickleorette" include "Dr. Yap" from season two, "Mutiny on the Windbreaker" from season three, and "The Trouble with Doubles" from season eight. In preparation for the upcoming "Running Down A Gene" episode, some past episodes you should watch include "Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl" from season five, "Like Gene for Chocolate" from season seven, and "Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid" from season eleven.

Season 14 of Bob's Burgers will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Rachel Dratch, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, and Sarah Silverman. FOX's Bob's Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for this season.

