Booker T Shuts Down Alexa Bliss's Very Unfair Complaints About WWE

The world of wrestling journalism is extremely unfair to WWE. Other than The Chadster, there is pretty much only one other wrestling journalist who isn't totally biased against WWE, and that's Ryan Satin, and that's only because they pay him! The Chadster isn't paid by WWE at all but The Chadster still remains loyal to his beloved favorite wrestling company, so who is the true true fan, Ryan? Another person who remains loyal to WWE no matter what is Booker T. The WWE Hall of Famer never misses an opportunity to put his pro-WWE spin on any news story, including those rumors going around about how Alexa Bliss is unhappy with creative in WWE and doesn't appreciate being completely left off TV after those recent therapy skits reintroducing her character.

Those kinds of stories about unhappy WWE talent can be damaging to WWE, which shows that Alexa Bliss has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. Alexa is probably in cahoots with Tony Khan and Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who have made it their mission to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by giving WWE a hard time which caused The Chadster to become sexually impotent. Enter Booker T, who came to The Chadster and WWE's rescue by putting Alexa's extremely unfair complaints in perspective.

From a transcription of Booker T's podcast by 411 Mania (another website in cahoots with Tony Khan forced in this case to tell the truth):

Me personally, we are just talking about me, there have been times in my career where I wasn't the focal point of the show. I tell this story all the time. Being tag team champion with my brother so many times and taking the tag team division to another level – after that, I was GI Bro. I was in the locker room, actually in the bathroom putting paint on my face, and Dallas Page, he walks by, and he goes, 'Bro, what are you doing?' Almost like, 'You're wasting your time here man, what the hell are you doing?' I looked at him, and I go, 'Man, I am just having some fun.' He goes 'alright, bro' and walks out. That's just what I was doing. I was having fun. I was making a lot of money, and I am sure Alexa Bliss, she's not hurting. I'm sure she's okay as far as that goes. Sometimes, to be able to take a step back, to not be the focal point of everything, is refreshing, it feels good. You're still making money, and you're still part of the show. You're just not the main focus of it. You're not in the main event. There again, being in the main event, being the champion, it's the hardest job you're ever going to have in the business. If she's anything like me, I always thought, 'Man, my time is going to come back around. I am too talented to just be doing this forever, so my time is going to come back around.' I think the same thing about Alexa Bliss. It seems like a long time ago when Alexa Bliss was the champ, and the only person that we were talking about was Alexa Bliss. I am sure that time was hectic, I am sure being in that position for her was hectic. I don't know how she feels, but for me, I was always kind of glad when I was in the background watching everything go on. There again, she could have a different take on it, but that's the way I felt about it.

See? It's not that WWE creative has nothing for Alexa Bliss to do. They're just giving her a well-deserved break from the limelight. And how does she repay them? By starting rumors on the internet. Auughh man! So unfair! Hopefully Alexa Bliss takes Booker T's very impartial advice and starts showing more respect to WWE, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!