Posted in: Anime, Pluto TV, TV | Tagged: Boruto, naruto

Boruto Anime Gets Pluto TV Channel Ahead of Manga's 10th Anniversary

Ahead of the manga's tenth anniversary, the Boruto anime has its own 24/7 channel on Pluto TV, with the first 293 episodes now streaming.

Just ahead of the manga's 10-year anniversary this May, the anime series Boruto is getting a dedicated 24/7 Channel on free streamer Pluto TV. The Boruto Channel is live. Episodes 1-293 of the Naruto sequel series are available NOW on Pluto TV via the linear channel, and on demand. Viewers are invited to join Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, as a series of mysterious events unfold after he enrolls in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja.

Boruto is the spinoff and sequel to the classic series Naruto. The series takes place years after the end of the Naruto series and begins with the childhood of his son, Boruto. As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now, a generation of prodigies like Boruto Uzumaki, son of the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, is challenged by living under their parents' shadow. The shinobi life has changed, and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues, and a new chapter of ninja begins!

Boruto follows the life of Naruto Uzumaki's son from childhood all the way to his teenage years as he becomes a rogue ninja battling new threats against Ninja Village with his friends, who include the sons and daughters of Naruto's friends and comrades from the original series. Unlike his father, who was an outcast, Boruto is the definition of a nepo baby, already possessing exceptional skills and powers, and with a bit of entitlement, though he's every bit as much of a troublemaker with a heart of gold as Naruto was in his youth. Like his father, Boruto has to struggle through his own mistakes, his own exile, his own heartbreaks to become a great hokage. You know the drill. It's every Shonen Jump manga arc.

Now you can stream hundreds of episodes of Boruto for free (with ads) – what are you waiting for?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!