Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, TV | Tagged: Bosch

Bosch Author Pays Tribute to "My Friend," Series Creator Eric Overmyer

Author Michael Connelly shared a heartfelt tribute to "my friend" and Bosch series creator Eric Overmyer, who passed away this week at 74.

Article Summary Eric Overmyer, creator of Bosch and acclaimed TV writer, has passed away at age 74.

Michael Connelly pays tribute, crediting Overmyer's vision for bringing Harry Bosch to streaming TV.

The partnership led to 98 episodes across Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, and upcoming prequel projects.

Overmyer's lasting influence shaped Bosch as one of TV's top detective franchises.

From Bosch and Bosch: Legacy to the spinoff Ballard and the upcoming prequel Bosch: Start of Watch, the live-action universe of bestselling author Michael Connelly has not only cemented its place on the pop culture landscape but also served as an example of the success that can be achieved with original streaming programming. None that would've been possible without the hard work and vision of TV writer-producer Eric Overmyer (Treme, Homicide, Law & Order, The Wire), who passed away this week at the age of 74. Taking to social media, Connelly paid tribute to Connelly in a heartfelt post that also included images of him, Overmyer, and series star Titus Welliver from the early days of working on the original series.

"About 15 years ago, I met with Eric Overmyer in New York City to try to convince him to be the showrunner/creator of a TV show based on my books about Harry Bosch. I had met Eric once before, and he had spoken very knowingly about the character of Bosch. His television work included The Wire and Homicide: Life on the Streets. But there was a catch. The show was going to be on this new form of television watching called streaming," Connelly wrote.

The author continued, "Amazon was dipping its toe in it, and Bosch would be its first drama. My producing partner, Henrik Bastin, and I were halfway through our sales pitch when Eric cut us off and said, "I don't know if you are auditioning me or I am auditioning you, but I'm in." And so it started. We went on to make 98 episodes of one of the best detective stories ever told on television. It wouldn't have happened without Eric. Now he's gone but the stories he told will live on. Rest in peace, my friend."

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