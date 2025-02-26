Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Michael Connelly, Nightshade

Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Confirms Nightshade Begins New Series

Bosch creator Michael Connelly confirmed that his new crime novel Nightshade would serve as the start of a new book series with a new hero.

Bosch creator Michael Connelly released a video promoting the upcoming publication of his new crime novel Nightshade and confirmed it was the start of a new book series with a new cop hero who's not Harry Bosch or Renée Ballard. Nightshade introduces Detective Stilwell, a cop relentlessly following his mission in the seemingly idyllic setting of Catalina Island.

Another Cop Hero in the Bosch Universe

In Nightshade, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Stilwell has been "exiled" to a low-key post-policing rustic Catalina Island after department politics drove him off a homicide desk on the mainland. But while following up the usual drunk-and-disorderlies and petty thefts that come with his new territory, Detective Stilwell gets a report of a body found weighed down at the bottom of the harbor—a Jane Doe identifiable at first only by a streak of purple dye in her hair. At the same time, a report of poaching on a protected reserve turns into a case fraught with violence and danger as Stilwell digs into the shady past of an island bigwig.

Crossing all lines of protocol and jurisdiction, Stilwell doggedly works both cases. Though hampered by an old beef with an ex-colleague determined to thwart him at every turn, he is convinced he is the only one who can bring justice to the woman known as "Nightshade." Soon, his investigation uncovers closely guarded secrets and a dark heart to the serene island that was meant to be his escape from the evils of the big city.

Possible Future Crossover with Bosch?

In the video, Connelly confirmed that Nightshade would be the first in a series of crime novels set on Catalina Island starring Stilwell. He didn't need to say it takes place in the same realistic world as Bosch and Ballard's. Don't be too surprised if Stilwell ends up meeting Bosch or Ballard in a future book, assuming Harry Bosch is still alive [Ed. Note: We're keeping our fingers crossed to see that happen]. And don't be surprised if Stilwell becomes a TV series in the future considering how well things have been going with Connelly's "Bosch" Universe and Amazon's Prime Video.

Nightshade is out on May 20th. The final season of Bosch: Legacy premieres on March 27th on Prime.

