Bosch: Legacy – Amazon Freevee Shares Sequel Series' Official Trailer

When Bosch: Legacy premieres on May 6, it will have been two years since ex-LAPD detective Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) handed in his badge with his focus now on his career as a private investigator- but he won't be sharing the spotlight alone. Because now more than ever, Legacy matters to Bosch, who is hell-bent on leaving behind a legacy he's proud of. With the first season based loosely on bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the spinoff/sequel series also focuses on his rookie police officer daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) & former enemy/expert lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers). And in honor of IMDb TV being rebranded as Amazon Freevee, we have a look at the official trailer of what lies ahead for Bosch and his team.

"With meaningful storytelling and distinctive characters, 'Bosch: Legacy' is the ideal first Original to debut under our new brand," said Lauren Anderson & Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for Freevee. "We look forward to sharing this new chapter with fans, and are thrilled to provide both loyal and new viewers the ability to watch all seven seasons of 'Bosch,' available for free for the first time, both on-demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee." Now here's a look at the first season trailer for Bosch: Legacy, premiering its first four episodes on May 6 (with two new episodes available each Friday through May 27):

"Bosch: Legacy" follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance's only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, "Captain Marvel"), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch's commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz. Honey "Money" Chandler, reeling from the mistrial of Carl Rogers, is determined to bring Rogers to justice. In an unlikely alliance, Chandler and Bosch team up to conquer Rogers. But he has a long list of enemies, including the Russian Bratva, who are growing impatient on a promise Rogers made them. Following in her father's footsteps, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, "The Good Place"), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father—who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Click here for character descriptions. Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.

Additionally, starting April 22, all seven seasons of the Prime Video Original Bosch will be available to watch on Amazon's free streaming service. A Bosch FAST channel will also launch on April 22, allowing fans to continuously enjoy the program in an experience similar to broadcast television. The Bosch channel will join more than 60 other FAST channels on the service including thematically programmed ones such as popular movies & television shows, comedy hits, and animated favorites, and recently added channels for Judy Justice, Forensic Files, and Unsolved Mysteries.